MP News: National Security Act Demanded Against Groups Accused Of Burning Ambedkar’s In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Protests intensified in Gwalior over the burning of Bhimrao Ambedkar's picture and chanting of offensive slogans. On Friday, several Dalit organisations, including the Bhim Army and Azad Samaj Party, staged a demonstration at the Collectorate.

The protesters deemed the FIR filed against the accused insufficient and demanded that the National Security Act (NSA) be invoked against Advocate Anil Mishra.

Meanwhile, the police took four accused, including Advocate Anil Mishra, who were in custody, from Purani Chhawani police station to the district hospital for medical examination. After the medical examination, the accused were produced in court. During this time, the court's outer gate was closed. Lawyers alleged that they were also prevented from entering.

The protesting organisations warned that the agitation would not end until SSP Dharamveer Singh himself arrive at the spot and give a concrete assurance. They also stated that if their demands were not met, the movement will be intensified. The protesters submitted a memorandum to SDM CB Prasad.

The sit-in protest ended after they received an assurance of action against the accused. Earlier, on Thursday night, an FIR was registered at the Cyber ??Cell police station in Gwalior against seven people, including Advocate Anil Mishra, for burning a picture of Bhimrao Ambedkar and chanting derogatory slogans.

The police have taken four accused into custody in this case. According to police, Anil Mishra was taken into custody on Thursday night while he was leaving to attend an event in Morena.

The protesting groups warned that their agitation would continue until SSP Dharamveer Singh personally assured action. The protest ended after officials promised further action. SDM CB Prasad said legal action is underway and the court will decide on adding stricter charges.