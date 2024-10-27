MP: Guddu Kaleem Murder Case; 2 More Persons Who Sold & Bought Gun Used For Murder Made Accused

Representative Image | ANI

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): New revelations are being made every day in the murder case of former corporator-cum-coloniser-cum-hotelier Kaleem Khan aka Guddu (60) who was murdered on the morning of October 11 at his Wazir Park Colony residence. The number of accused is also increasing continuously.

On Friday, two new accused were added to it. One of them had provided the gun used in the murder, while the other had bought the gun. Meanwhile, the court sent the five accused, who are considered responsible for the murder, to jail on Friday.

On the other hand, Guddu Kaleem’s relatives, a Jammu resident of Shajapur and Parvez aka Paru of Kot Mohalla, who stole the documents from deceased’s son Asif’s room, have been handed over to the police on a two-day remand.

The Neelganga police presented Guddu Kaleem’s elder son Asif, younger son Danish, and his friend Sohrab along with Ujjain resident Burhan Bohra and Javed Bhayyu in the court of JMFC Naresh Prajapati in the murder case. The court sent all of them to Central Bhairavgarh Jail.

Police said Guddu Kaleem was murdered with a 12-bore double-barrelled gun. This gun was manufactured in Hemraj Gun Factory, Jammu. When the police started investigating about the gun, it was found that this gun was with Anil Gobal, a resident of Govardhan Dham Nagar.

In 2015, when the licence was not renewed, he deposited it in Jai Bharat Gun House, Indore Gate. The gun house is run by Zahid Bohra, but his son Burhan sits at the shop. Burhan sold the gun-in-question to Guddu’s former driver Javed Bhayyu, a resident of Agar Road, for Rs 90,000.

When a gun was needed to kill Guddu, Asif talked to Javed Bhayyu. He gave this gun to Asif for Rs 1.20 lakh. Burhan sold the gun illegally and Javed Bhayyu bought it, so the police have made both accused in the case. Guddu Kaleem’s niece-in-law Jammu alias Nasiruddin and nephew Parvez aka Paru, who had committed theft by opening the grills of Asif’s sealed room, were also presented in the court by the police on Friday.

They have been handed over to the police on a two-day remand. The police have to recover jewellery, property documents and cash from them. Meanwhile, Jammu was admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated in police custody. His condition is said to be stable here.

TI Vivek Kanodia said that the murder accused were presented in the court after the completion of their remand. From here, orders have been given to send everyone to jail. The theft accused have been handed over on two-day remand, he said.