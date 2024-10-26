MP: Truck Carrying Chillies To Punjab Crushes 4 Pedestrians To Death In Barwani; Driver On Run

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six persons were killed in two road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani and Chhindwara districts, police said on Saturday.

In Barwani district, four people including a father-son duo lost their lives, while two persons were killed in Chhindwara district, officials said.

A truck overturned on pedestrians after hitting a cow in Sendhwa town of Barwani district, crushing four persons around 1 am on Saturday, said an official.

Truck carrying chillies to Punjab overturns

Sendhwa police station in-charge Baljeet Singh Bisen said the victims were going home from a factory after work when the truck carrying red chillies from Maharashtra to Punjab tipped over and fell on them. The truck driver and helper fled from the spot, he said.

Those killed have been identified as Rigania Mehta (40), his son Jitendra (18), Bablu Mehta (17) and Shyamlal Mehta (35), he said.

Two-wheeler hits tree in Chhindwara

In Chhindwara district, two persons were killed when their two-wheeler hit a tree in a bid to save themselves from a speeding vehicle near Amarwada town on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Awadhesh Pratap Singh said.

The two were identified as Aitram Padram (60) and his son-in-law Komalbhan Dhurve (35), he added.