Bhopal News: Gau Rakshak Group, Locals Clash Over Calf At Kolar Road Area

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tension flared in the Kolar Road area on Sunday when members of a self-proclaimed Gau Rakshak Dal and a local family got into a scuffle over the condition of a calf.

The incident, which took place at the residence of Saroj Trivedi in Vandana Nagar, ended with complaints being filed by both parties and police initiating an investigation.

According to reports, around four to five persons identifying themselves as members of Bajrang Dal and Gau Raksha arrived at Trivedi’s house, claiming that a calf on the premises was unwell. Trivedi denied the claim and insisted the calf was fine. The discussion quickly turned into an argument, followed by verbal abuse and a physical altercation.

Following the incident, Saroj Trivedi submitted a written complaint at the Kolar Road police station. Meanwhile, Gau Rakshak members—Priyanshu Gupta, Rohit Balmik, and Abhishek Rajput—filed a counter-complaint. They alleged that they had come only to help the calf based on information received, but were instead verbally abused and physically assaulted by the family.

Kolar police station in-charge Sanjay Soni said that written complaints from both sides have been received. He said that legal action will be taken after a proper investigation into the matter.

Cow slaughter accused held under NSA

Aishbagh police on Sunday arrested an accused in a cow slaughter case under National Security Act (NSA). Aishbag police station incharge Vijay Bahadur Singh Sengar said a special team was formed to execute the NSA arrest warrant.

The accused identified as Mohd Rusi (48), son of Mohd Jabbar, resident of Kammu Ka Bagh Aishbagh was wanted in connection with cow slaughter. An NSA warrant had been issued against him earlier.

On Sunday, police received a tip-off that the wanted man was seen near Subhash Crossing. The team rushed to the spot and take him into custody. After medical examination, the accused was produced before the magistrate and later sent to jail.