Indore: Crime Branch Seizes 12 kg Ganja In Burhanpur, Lasudia Police Nab Repeat Offender With 10g Brown Sugar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch has arrested a man with about 12 kg ganja worth Rs 1.18 lakh, the police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Door Singh Dawar of Burhanpur.

According to the police, a tip-off was received that the accused had come from Burhanpur on a two-wheeler to supply the intoxicants. The police seized the intoxicants along with the bike used in the crime and a mobile phone. A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of NDPS Act. He was being further interrogated for the drug source.

One caught with 10 gram brown sugar

The Lasudia police have arrested an individual with 10 grams of brown sugar, the police said on Monday. The police had installed a security checkpoint at Dewas Naka Square when they suspected an individual on a scooter as he began to flee after seeing cops. They chased him and nabbed him. The accused has been identified as Sahil alias Omprakash Yadav of Bhagirathpura.

During interrogation, it came to light that the accused was previously arrested by the Banganga police in 2022 with 180 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 8 lakh. The accused has four cases registered against him. A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of NDPS Act and he is being further interrogated for the source of the drug.