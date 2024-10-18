 Bhopal ₹1814-Crore MD Haul: Accused Produce Tons Of Drugs, But Only For Others
Bhopal ₹1814-Crore MD Haul: Accused Produce Tons Of Drugs, But Only For Others

The trio were arrested by a team from Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Gujarat Police and Narcotics Control Bureau on October 5.

RAJESH THAKUR Updated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 01:22 AM IST
Representataive Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three accused manufactured and sold drugs worth hundreds of crores of rupees - enough for lakhs of users but they themselves never consumed even a pinch of it. The trio, accused of running a MD drugs manufacturing factory in an industrial area on the outskirts of Bhopal, have never consumed their own product, officials revealed here on Wednesday.

The drug factory owners -Amit Chaturvedi, Sanyal Bane and Harish Anjana – are currently in judicial remand till October 26. The trio were arrested by a team from Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Gujarat Police and Narcotics Control Bureau on October 5. During their 10-day police remand, the accused answered many questions posed by the NCB sleuths, but also left many unanswered.

During their custody, the NCB officials said that none of them showed any craving for any type of intoxication, let alone psychotropic drugs. “They were not having any withdrawal symptoms,” said an official.  They told their interrogators that they did not take the stuff themselves, although they did consume alcohol in moderate quantities.   Their decision to keep away from drugs has left the NCB officials guessing. The trio stated that they abstained from the drug as they did not want to risk being caught by cops while consuming drugs.  

The trio was shrewd enough to work discreetly and not to expand the circle of people in their business. They managed the drug supply chain themselves. While Amit and Sanyal delivered the drugs in their private cars to Harish, the latter took the same to vendors. 

As the individual consignments rarely exceeded a kilogram, they never got caught in routine checking. Even while travelling with drugs worth Rs five crore or higher, they always maintained perfect composure and never showed any signs of panic or fear when their vehicles were checked.

