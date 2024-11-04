 Madhya Pradesh Man Kills Wife After She Refuses To His Second Marriage; Father-Son Duo Held
On November 1, police found a body floating in the Hiran River in the district.

Updated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 02:51 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man, along with his father, allegedly killed his wife after she refused to his second marriage in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. Her body was retrieved from a river, and a case was registered against them on Sunday.

Police have taken the father-son duo into custody.

Interrogation revealed that the man wanted to marry another woman as the couple did not have any children in a 10-year-long marriage. When the woman disagreed, her husband and his father strangled her to death and dumped her body in the river.

The accused even filed a missing complaint himself to mislead the police. After thorough investigation and harsh interrogation, the man broke down and confessed to his crimes.

According to information, the accused, identified as Chain Singh (36), a resident of Patharia village, was married to Rajni for 10 years. Even after a decade of marriage, they could not have a child. Singh's father suggested that he should get married again so that he can father children. Rajni refused to accept the idea and started fighting. To silence Rajni, the father-son duo strangled her in her sleep. They then took her body to a nearby river and dumped it.

Next morning, Chain Singh told his neighbours that her wife was missing. On this, the neighbours asked him to file a missing persons complaint. He then filed a complaint at Belkheda police station.

Police investigation

Police began investigating the matter. They formed several teams and sent them out for search in the village and in nearby areas. When the teams could not locate the woman, they started searching rivers and dumping grounds for bodies. On November 1, police found a body floating in the Hiran River in the district.

When police discovered the body, they began interrogating the father-son duo again. Firstly, Chain Singh and his father Munna Singh kept misleading the police. After hours of interrogation, police became more strict and rigid with the questioning, which broke Chain Singh, leading him to confess.

