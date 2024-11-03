MP: Man Killed In Property Dispute Clash; Family Protests Against Police Inaction | Representational image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly killed over a property dispute at Badawda village in Jaora subdivision of Ratlam district on Saturday. The incident involved a violent confrontation over the removal of stones placed on a shed in the disputed land. The argument turned violent, leading to stone pelting and the use of sharp weapons.

Victim Madhu Chawda sustained severe injuries and was initially treated at Jaora Hospital before being referred to Medical College Ratlam, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. Family members, led by Parvat Chawda, alleged that Madhu was lured into a trap and brutally assaulted by the accused.

After the post-mortem, the family placed his body before police station, demanding arrest and the demolition of illegal encroachments of accused. The family's protests drew significant attention, with villagers joining in to express their outrage.

They accused the police of failing to provide adequate information regarding the investigation and the status of the accused. The situation escalated to the point where the family carried the deceased's body to Tal Jaora Road.

In response to the unrest, SDOP Shakti Singh Chauhan intervened, assuring the family that their concerns would be addressed. Following discussions, the police agreed to add four more names to the list of accused in the ongoing investigation. As of now, two suspects have been apprehended and the police are investigating the case.