 Madhya Pradesh: Man Kills Elder Brother Over Land Dispute, Arrested
The incident took place on Saturday evening in Talab Falia village, Bhoran.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 10:57 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Man Kills Elder Brother Over Land Dispute, Arrested | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his elder brother over a land dispute. The police in Sondwa acted quickly and caught the accused, Ganpat Ajnar, within 24 hours of the crime. The incident took place on Saturday evening in Talab Falia village, Bhoran.

Devla Jamra, a local villager, went to the police station to report what had happened. He explained that at around 6 pm, he was working in his field when he saw Rawalia Ajnar, Ganpat’s elder sibling, walking through his land. An argument started between Rawalia and Ganpat regarding the ownership of the land.

During the argument, Ganpat became aggressive. He went to his house and brought back an iron shovel. He threatened Rawalia, saying, “You keep fighting with me for the land every day, so I will kill you.” Ganpat then hit Rawalia on the head and face with the shovel several times. Rawalia fell to the ground, bleeding from his head and mouth.

Hearing the commotion, villagers rushed to the scene. One villager, named Jelu, arrived and saw that Rawalia had died from the injuries. Devla immediately reported the incident to the police and a case was registered under section 103 (1) of BNS.

To ensure a quick arrest, SP Vyas formed a special team led by inspector CS Baghel. Thanks to their prompt action, the police arrested Ganpat within a day and presented him in court. The community is now seeking justice for Rawalia’s tragic death.

