Madhya Pradesh: 2 Youths Killed In Separate Accidents In Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths lost their lives in separate road accidents in Badnawar on Sunday morning. These accidents have highlighted ongoing concerns about road safety in the town. The first accident occurred near Khatu Shyam Hotel, close to the Sanauli village on the Lebad-Nayagaon four-lane road. Rishi Raghuwanshi, a 17-year-old from Mehndi Khedi Dhar, was riding his bike back to his village after visiting his maternal uncle in Khandigara.

Tragically, he was struck by an unknown vehicle. Emergency services were alerted, and he was transported to Badnawar Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead. A case was registered and the body was handed over to his family after post-mortem. The second accident took place on Petlawad Road, near Lili Khedi Phata.

Shantilal Bhil, a 32-year-old resident of Khaidiya Panchayat Semalkheda, was also riding a bike when he was involved in a collision. He was brought to Badnawar Hospital shortly after the accident, but unfortunately, he did not survive.

Similar to the first case, the vehicle involved has not yet been identified and the police were investigating the matter. This series of accidents is particularly tragic as it follows another incident just days prior, where a father and his minor child from the same village lost their lives in a road accident. The rise in road accidents has led the authorities to prioritise stronger enforcement of traffic rules and improved infrastructure as key solutions.