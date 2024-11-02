 Shocker! Woman Axed To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Rampura, Accused On The Run
The victim, identified as Sunaina Yadav (35), was killed on the day of Govardhan Puja preparations.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Shocker! Woman Axed To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Rampura, Accused On The Run | Representative pic

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was brutally murdered at her home in Satna’s Rampura, under Kothi police station limits, with an axe on Saturday, the police said. The police have launched an investigation, with the cyber team called in to assist at the crime scene. The victim, identified as Sunaina Yadav (35), was killed on the day of Govardhan Puja preparations.

She was attacked on the head, neck, and face with an axe, and her blood-soaked body was found in the courtyard of her house. Police suspect the involvement of her elder brother-in-law’s son, who has been missing since the incident.

According to the police, preparations for the Govardhan Puja were underway at the house, with dung gathered in the courtyard. However, before the rituals could begin, Sunaina was murdered. Family members rushed to the scene after hearing her screams and found her lying in a pool of blood.

