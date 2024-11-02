MP Updates: Man, 2 Kids Killed As Bikes Collide Head-On In Badnawar; 4 Arrested While Planning Dacoity In Bagh | Representational image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, including two kids, were killed and two others sustained severe injuries as two bikes they were riding collided heat on. The accident occurred on the road beneath Shankarpura Ghat on Friday evening. The deceased have been identified as Nandram Bhil, 45, a resident of Khairiya Panchayat Semalkheda and his two sons, Piyush, aged 4, and Pawan, aged 6.

The critically injured are Sawan Bhil, aged 40, from Jamunia Naka Panchayat Derkha, and Sukhdev, also from Khairiya. Both have been referred to a hospital in Ratlam for urgent medical care.

According to reports, the head-on collision occurred when Sawan was travelling from his village to Ekaltapri. Nandram died on the spot, while Piyush and Pawan succumbed to their injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

All victims suffered severe head and other injuries. Emergency services responded promptly, transporting the injured and deceased to Badnawar Civil Hospital via ambulance. Upon learning of the incident, local police officials, including SDOP Arvind Singh Tomar and TI Deepak Singh Chauhan, arrived at the hospital. A case was registered.

4 Arrested While Planning Dacoity, Accused Under Police Custody

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Bagh police, on Friday night, apprehended four individuals who were planning a dacoity. The suspects were caught while hiding in the bushes near Nilkamal Dhaba, where they were reportedly discussing their plans to rob travellers on Bagh-Tanda Road. Under the guidance of SP Manoj Kumar Singh, the police acted on a tip-off about the miscreants' intentions.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police surrounded the suspects, leading to the arrest of four individuals, while one managed to escape into the darkness. The police are actively pursuing the escaped suspect Dinesh, who is from Limkheda village.

Two motorcycles, along with sharp weapons such as two knives, an iron pipe and an iron rod seized. The total value of the seized items amounts to Rs 2 Lakh. The arrested are Shetan Singh, Mukesh Singar, Nanuram Alawa and Kuldeep Dodwe, of Getta village. The station in-charge said that the suspects were planning to rob commuters of their money and valuables.