 Shocker! Indore Man Kills History-Sheeter Son On Diwali Night After Dispute Over Alcohol
The son, who had previous criminal record, was found dead at his residence on the night of Diwali.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly hacked his 'history-sheeter' son to death after a dispute over alcohol on Diwali night in Indore. The father confessed to his crime after being interrogated by the police.

Neighbours said that the son would beat his parents if they refuse to give him money for alcohol. Agitated, his father killed him.

The son, who had previous criminal record, was found dead at his residence on the night of Diwali. Police was informed about the body by the neighbours. Police arrived at the crime scene and found blood all over. The body was sent for post mortem and it was revealed that the man died due to a deadly blow on his head.

According to information, the victim has been identified as Chetan, son of Shyam Lal. On the night of Diwali, police was informed about a blood laden body lying in a house in Pahadi Tekri Bicholi Mardana area of Indore. When police reached the crime scene, they saw that the scene was flooded with blood and the body was in an isolated room. Police sent the body for post mortem and began investigation into the matter. The autopsy revealed that Chetan died due to repeated blows on his head.

Neighbours informed police that Chetan was an alcoholic and would his beat his parents up when they refused to pay him for alcohol. Acting on this information, police took the victim's parents into custody. During investigation, Chetan's father, Shyam Lal, confessed to the crime.

Shyam lal told the police that on the day of Diwali, his son, in an inebriated state came to him to ask for money. When he refused, Chetan started harassing and beating him up. Angry and frustrated of the repeated behaviour, Shyam Lal picked up a sickle and hacked his son to death.

