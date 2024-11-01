MP Updates: One Killed, Two Critical After Gunfire Over Land Dispute In Morena; 2 Dead, 1 Injured As Four-Wheeler Rams Into Motorcycle In Jabalpur

One Killed, Two Critical After Gunfire Over Land Dispute In Morena | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A violent clash over agricultural land boundaries turned into gunfire in the Bittoili village of Morena's Noorabad area. The incident killed one person and two others got severely injured on Friday.

The conflict stemmed from a long ongoing land dispute between families in Bittoili and Labhanpura villages.

According to information, Krishna Gurjar and Bulaki Gurjar had ongoing disagreements over land ownership. On the day of the incident, Krishna Gurjar and his relatives Desai, Kartar, and Ankur Gurjar were working in the fields when Bulaki Gurjar arrived with his son Jitendra Gurjar and their friends. An argument quickly turned into a physical altercation, and shortly afterward, Bulaki Gurjar’s group began firing.

FP Photo

Unfortunately, Krishna Gurjar died on the spot, while Desai, Kartar, and Ankur Gurjar sustained critical injuries. They were immediately referred to Gwalior for urgent medical treatment. Police from the Noorabad station arrived at the scene and have started an investigation into the matter.

2 Dead, 1 Injured As Four-Wheeler Rams Into Motorcycle In MP's Jabalpur

2 Dead, 1 Injured As Four-Wheeler Rams Into Motorcycle In MP's Jabalpur | Representational image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were killed and one was severely injured after a four-wheeler hit their motorcycle in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The incident occurred at Baroda village, approximately 25 km from the district headquarters around 3 am, Panagar police station in-charge inspector Ajay Bahadur Singh told reporters.

"Two persons were killed, while another one was seriously injured when the speeding vehicle hit their motorbike from the rear side," he said.

Shivam Sharma, Amit Sharma and Priyank Sharma were returning home in Majholi from a government medical college and hospital when they met with the accident, he added.

They were rushed back to the hospital, where Priyank (22) and Amit (35) were declared brought dead, he said, adding that Shivam's condition is critical.

CCTV camera footage of the Gosalpur toll plaza is being examined to trace the four-wheeler and its driver, who fled from the spot after the accident, the inspector said.