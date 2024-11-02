 Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Woman 'Forced' To Clean Blood-Stained Hospital Bed After Husband's Murder In Dindori; Video Sparks Outrage
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a pregnant woman cleaning the blood-stained hospital bed—where her husband breathed his last—has surfaced on social media. The incident happened in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori, where a man and his two sons were axed to death.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries and blood loss. It is said that the hospital staff forced the 5-month pregnant woman to clean her husband's blood stains from the bed.

According to the information, three members of the same family were hacked to death by a group of 20–25 assailants on Thursday in Dindori district. The victims, identified as Dharam Singh Marwi and his sons Raghuraj Marwi and Shivraj Marwi, were taken to the Gardasari health centre for treatment. Here, Shivraj succumbed to his injuries while the other two were declared dead on arrival.

On Friday, a video showing Shivraj's 5-month pregnant wife cleaning the blood-laden bed—on which Shivraj was lying down—surfaced on social media. In the video, it can be seen that she is being given tissues by the hospital staff themselves. In the video, the hospital staff can be seen instructing the wife to clean the bed properly.

After the video went viral, a show cause notice was issued to the hospital staff. The collector of the district has assured that after thorough investigation, immediate action will be taken against those who are responsible.

Senior doctor claims that she was not forced

According to a senior doctor at the Gardasari health center, Shivraj's wife, identified as Roshni, was collecting the blood soaked clothes in an attempt to gather evidence for the case. She then moved on to clean the bed. He claims that she was not explicitly told to do so.

