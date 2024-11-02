MP: Khajuri Residents Halt Train Over Waterlogging At Railway Underbridge; Villagers Face Hardship Due To Accumulation Of Water

Representational Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers from Khajuri in Guna district halted a train over persistent waterlogging issues at a railway underbridge. The problem has been a source of serious concern for the community as water accumulation at the underbridge has made transportation increasingly difficult, impacting their daily lives.

The waterlogging is a result of pond water seeping into the village, which has caused the underbridge to fill with water, obstructing vital access routes. Despite assurances from the railway authorities that a contract would be established to address water removal during the rainy season, villagers reported that even after the contract expired, the situation did not improve, leading to further frustrations.

Read Also Indore Shocker: Criminal Found Murdered On His Bed

This discontent culminated in a protest when hundreds of villagers occupied the railway tracks, halting the Gwalior-Bhopal train for approximately 20 minutes. The unexpected stoppage caused considerable alarm among the train passengers, highlighting the urgency of the villagers' grievances.

Upon learning of the protest, the Myana police station dispatched officers to the scene. The officials engaged with the villagers, initiating discussions aimed at de-escalating the situation. The authorities assured the community that arrangements would be made to drain the water from the underbridge promptly, committing to resolving the ongoing issue.

Read Also Bhopal Shocker: Two Friends Attacked With Knives During Late Night Stroll To Buy Cigarettes

Following these reassurances from the police, the villagers decided to move away from the railway tracks, allowing the train to continue its journey. While the immediate crisis was averted, the incident has brought attention to the ongoing struggle of the villagers with waterlogging, pressing the need for effective solutions to ensure the safety and convenience of local residents..