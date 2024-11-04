'MP Is Developing At A Fast Pace,' Says Minister Tulsi Silawat | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water resources minister Tulsi Silawat highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s fast-paced development during the state’s 69th foundation day celebration at Ravindra Natyagrah on Sunday. Speaking at the event, Silawat credited the progress to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, stating, ‘Madhya Pradesh is developing at a fast pace and new dimensions of all-round development are being achieved.

Together, we must take Madhya Pradesh to newer heights.’ Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said, ‘Madhya Pradesh is the heart of the country. Through songs, music, art and literature, our state has given new energy to the country.’ Owing to the overlapping Deepotsav festivities, there were initial concerns of low attendance.

However, Collector Asheesh Singh had directed ADM Roshan Rai to mandate attendance for government officers and employees. The result was an impressive turnout with the venue reaching full capacity. A significant number of attendees had to stand outside as the hall overflowed with people showing a strong response from government staff.

The event was vibrant with cultural performances that captured the spirit of the state. Guests were welcomed with Tulsi plants symbolising purity and growth. Ragini Makkhar’s dance troupe performed a Ganesh Vandana adding a spiritual note to the proceedings.

The Indori Artiste Group and artistes from the social justice department presented patriotic and state pride songs, while Rajesh Gupta offered melodious renditions celebrating patriotism. Commissioner Deepak Singh, Collector Asheesh Singh and MLA Golu Shukla also attended the event underscoring its importance.