 MP Weather Updates: Temperature Much Above Normal In Bhopal, Seven Other Divisions
Same weather conditions likely to prevail till next week.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 12:31 AM IST
MP Weather Updates: Temperature Much Above Normal In Bhopal, Seven Other Divisions | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Gwalior, Rewa, Jabalpur, Shahdol and Sagar divisions recorded temperatures much above normal on Sunday. However, the night temperature did not show much fluctuation. Mercury is hovering above normal and is likely to continue for next week, according to the meteorological department officials.

A cyclonic circulation is active over northeast Assam. Similarly, another cyclonic circulation is over the Gulf of Mannar. Wind pattern has not changed northerly and temperature will not fall until wind pattern changes to northerly, the meteorological department officials added. Meanwhile, Bhopal recorded 32.2 degrees Celsius day temperature, which was 1.9 degrees Celsius above normal, while it recorded a night temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1.3 degrees Celsius above normal.

