From Indore’s Poha Jalebi To Gwalior’s Khasta Bedmi Puri & Aloo Sabji, A Culinary Journey Across The Heart Of India

By: Yash Ahuja | November 02, 2024
Madhya Pradesh, the heart of India, surely aces when it comes to the taste of India. Located in the centre, the state offers a wide variety of diverse delicacies...some inspired by around and some derived from the rich tradition here, of couse with a 'tadka marke'!
1. Arrive in the City of Lakes and kickstart your adventure. Begin with MP’s special Poha for a perfect breakfast, paired with a cup of Bhopal's famous Suleimani (namak wali) Chai.
For lunch, indulge in the capital's famous thalis at Chappan Bhog or Bapu Ki Kutia. In the evening, relax by Upper Lake, watching the sunset as you relish a bowl of bhel puri.
2. Travel from Bhopal to MP’s food capital, Indore. Start your day with the city’s finest Poha Jalebi at Chappan Dukan.
For lunch, enjoy a hearty North Indian meal at Indore’s popular Nanksar Dhaba. Then, stop by the Khajrana Ganesh Temple for a serene visit.
Wrap up the day with a food stroll at Sarafa Bazaar. Try Bhutte Ka Kees, Garadu, Moong Bhajiya, and more local specialties.
3. Head to Ujjain, the land of Baba Mahakal. Start your day with Mahakal Darshan and a wholesome brunch of Dal Bafla.
For lunch, savour a hearty meal at Apna Sweets (Their Sev Tamatar is a must try) or Rajhans, followed by a sweet plate of Rabri and Malpua.
4. Travel to Gwalior, the royal city. Begin your day with Kachoris or Bedai with aloo sabji, then explore the majestic Jai Villas Palace.
After the palace tour, take a trip to Gwalior fort and enjoy a variety of chaats like Dahi Bhalle and Papdi Chaat. For dessert, try Gwalior’s famous Gajjak and Petha.
Thanks For Reading!