 Bhopal: ED Conducts Searches At CA's Lavish Residence In Arera Colony Over Financial Irregularities
Bhopal: ED Conducts Searches At CA's Lavish Residence In Arera Colony Over Financial Irregularities

The raid began around 6 AM and is in response to complaints of financial irregularities.

Updated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at a posh area of Bhopal on Wednesday morning. The ED sleuths reached the lavish residence of Chartered Accountant at around 6 AM and in response to the complaints alleging financial irregularities.

The team has seized mobile phones and laptops from the accused and are scanning the papers and financial accounts as paret of the probe. Searches are underway.

Searches on complaints of financial irregularities

ED officials raided the residence and office of B.C Jain on Wednesday morning. He is a Chartered Accountant and operates the firm BCP Jain & Co. in Arera Colony.

B.C. Jain and his firm are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for an alleged money laundering case. Officials believe Jain's firm may have been involved in illegal financial activities, including turning black money into white.

Searches at 6 locations

ED is conducting searches at six locations associated with B.C. Jain’s firm across Madhya Pradesh, including both residential and office premises.

The operation is underway and more details are expected by late evening.

For now, officials remain on-site, carefully reviewing records and assets linked to B.C. Jain’s business activities. Further updates will clarify the scope and findings of this ongoing probe.

