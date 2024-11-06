Bhopal's 5-Number Market’s Re-Densification Hits Trade: Families Shifted, Traders Tensed About Livelihood

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Business of 5-number market (Ravi Shankar market) has been affected badly due to shifting of families after dismantling the houses under re-densification plan of MP Housing Board.

Many houses have been dismantled and sign board has been put up stating, “demolition soon”. Under the re-development, a total of 8 towers of 20 floors each will be built under the new project, 380 flats ranging from 1 BHK to 5 BHK and 129 shops will be built.

Currently, there are 65 shops and 165 houses. According to new proposal, 80 1 BHK, 120 2 BHK, 40 3 BHK, 120 4 BHK, 20 5 BHK flats and 129 new shops will be built. Thus, 215 flats and 64 new shops will be available for new buyers. Area corporator Guddu Chauhan said, “Business has been affected due to shifting of families to other places. Government should take initiative in this regard for safeguarding interest of traders.”

TradersSpeak

Business ruined Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Bhopal chapter president Dharmendra Sharma said, “Business of RSS market has been ruined as families have been shifted. Shifting is still going on for house demolition as cross mark has been made at houses.”

‘Biz depended on residents’ Mohammed Riaz said, “Business has been reduced to 25 per cent. We are tensed about our business. No one is helping. Our business depended on residents of this market. After their shifting, our livelihood has been affected.”