Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan Joint Team Set Up To Manage Cheetah Project Corridor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of MP and Rajasthan governments has been set up to manage the Cheetah Project Corridor. The Principal Chief Conservators of Forest (PCCF) of MP and Rajasthan, and Chief Wildlife Wardens of both states have been made joint chairmen of the committee.

The committee will discuss construction of a corridor between MP and Rajasthan for movements of Cheetah. The committee will study how to set up the corridor and conserve cheetahs.

A MoU will be signed between the two states. A joint tourism route will also be constructed from National Alligators’ Sanctuary. The route will be from Kuno to Ranthambhore.

The officials will be imparted training in monitoring cheetahs and patrolling the area. The committee will also give recommendations for making a plan for cheetahs in Kuno and Gandhisagar.

The Principal Chief Conservators of Forests (PCCFs) from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, along with the Director of the Cheetah Project based in Shivpuri, members of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) representing both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and representatives from the Wildlife Institute of India located in Dehra Dun, will serve as nominated members on the committee.

This committee is tasked with closely monitoring conservation efforts and will submit detailed progress reports on the project every three months, ensuring regular updates and accountability for the ongoing wildlife initiatives.