 Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan Joint Team Set Up To Manage Cheetah Project Corridor
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh-Rajasthan Joint Team Set Up To Manage Cheetah Project Corridor

Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan Joint Team Set Up To Manage Cheetah Project Corridor

The committee will study how to set up the corridor and conserve cheetahs.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 09:24 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of MP and Rajasthan governments has been set up to manage the Cheetah Project Corridor. The Principal Chief Conservators of Forest (PCCF) of MP and Rajasthan, and Chief Wildlife Wardens of both states have been made joint chairmen of the committee.

The committee will discuss construction of a corridor between MP and Rajasthan for movements of Cheetah. The committee will study how to set up the corridor and conserve cheetahs.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Govt Ready With Plans To Celebrate One Year In Office
article-image

A MoU will be signed between the two states. A joint tourism route will also be constructed from National Alligators’ Sanctuary. The route will be from Kuno to Ranthambhore.

The officials will be imparted training in monitoring cheetahs and patrolling the area. The committee will also give recommendations for making a plan for cheetahs in Kuno and Gandhisagar.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update: Air Quality Continues To Deteriorate; AQI At 151
Mumbai Weather Update: Air Quality Continues To Deteriorate; AQI At 151
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Appoints Israel Katz As New Defence Minister, Gideon Saar As Foreign Minister
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Appoints Israel Katz As New Defence Minister, Gideon Saar As Foreign Minister
95 Companies To Post Q2 Earnings Today, Including Blue Star, Powergrid Corp, Tata Steel & Gujarat Gas
95 Companies To Post Q2 Earnings Today, Including Blue Star, Powergrid Corp, Tata Steel & Gujarat Gas
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Begin Poll Campaign Today From Nagpur
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Begin Poll Campaign Today From Nagpur
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves To Hike Women Reservation In State Civil Services Recruitment To 35%
article-image

The Principal Chief Conservators of Forests (PCCFs) from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, along with the Director of the Cheetah Project based in Shivpuri, members of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) representing both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and representatives from the Wildlife Institute of India located in Dehra Dun, will serve as nominated members on the committee.

This committee is tasked with closely monitoring conservation efforts and will submit detailed progress reports on the project every three months, ensuring regular updates and accountability for the ongoing wildlife initiatives.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wipe Out Drug Network From Madhya Pradesh, Says, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Wipe Out Drug Network From Madhya Pradesh, Says, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Schools Failing To Map Teachers On UDISE Portal

Madhya Pradesh Schools Failing To Map Teachers On UDISE Portal

Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan Joint Team Set Up To Manage Cheetah Project Corridor

Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan Joint Team Set Up To Manage Cheetah Project Corridor

Madhya Pradesh Govt Ready With Plans To Celebrate One Year In Office

Madhya Pradesh Govt Ready With Plans To Celebrate One Year In Office

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Prasav Pratikshalaya At Shri Aurobindo Hospital

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Prasav Pratikshalaya At Shri Aurobindo Hospital