Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves To Hike Women Reservation In State Civil Services Recruitment To 35%

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved the proposal to increase female reservation in the state Civil Service from 33% to 35% on Tuesday, marking a significant move towards women’s empowerment.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla announced that the reservation for women in all government service recruitments across the state has been increased from 33% to 35%.

#WATCH | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla says, "Reservation (for women) in all recruitments under Government services in Madhya Pradesh has been increased to 35% from 33%. The decision had been taken earlier and it has been approved by the Cabinet today. This is… pic.twitter.com/ZLi9azgITA — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2024

Shukla stated that while the decision had been made earlier, it received official Cabinet approval today.

“This is a major step toward women’s empowerment,” Shukla remarked, highlighting the state government’s commitment to enhancing opportunities for women within the public sector.

Other cabinet announcements:

To reduce waiting times for farmers at cash fertilider sale centers, the Cabinet approved the establishment of 250 additional centers.

Additionally, the maximum age for Assistant Professors in medical colleges has been raised from 40 to 50 years.

Next RIC on Dec 7

A decision was also made to decommission four units of the Satpura Thermal Power Plant and replace them with a new thermal plant. The old units, with a combined capacity of 830 megawatts, were deemed outdated. The new plant will have a capacity of 660 megawatts.

The next Regional Investors Conclave is scheduled to be held in Narmadapuram on December 7.