Swachh Survekshan 2024: Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Major Headache, Waste Segregation At Source

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite lagging behind Indore in cleanliness ranking in 2023, Bhopal Municipal Corporation has failed to improve on two fronts - segregation and collection of waste - even as Swachh Survekshan 2024 is underway.

The BMC officials also admit that there is need to raise public awareness about segregation of waste at source. “We are lacking on two fronts compared to Indore. First segregation of waste at sources. There is need to raise awareness in public. Secondly, we do not have mechanised Material Recovery Facilities (MRF) transfer system.

We are working on these issues,” municipal commissioner Harendra Narayan said. According to Swachh Survekshan 2023 results, Bhopal had received 95% marks on segregation of waste and 97% for cleanliness of public toilets. Indore had received 100% marks for door-to-door waste collection, 98% for waste segregation at source and 100% for remediation of dump sites.

Indore was declared India's cleanest city for record 7th time while Bhopal came 5th in cleanliness in Swachh Survekshan 2023. In Bhopal, city garbage is transferred to Adampur landfill for disposal after it is collected from MRFs. The BMC administration has strengthened its disposal mechanism by streamlining and regulating disposal of hazardous waste, household, bio medical waste, fish waste, coconut coir and C&D waste.

The state capital generates 850 tons of waste everyday. The functional transfer stations are located in Arif Nagar, Bairagarh, Bhadbhada, Dana Pani, Transport Nagar, Yadgar-e-Shahjahani Park, Jatkhedi, Govindpura, Baba Nagar, Idgah Nagar and Thua Kheda.

MP Pollution Control Board regional officer Brijesh Sharma said, “Waste segregation at source has been major issue in Bhopal specially in slums where awareness is needed most.” The major parameters for Swachh Survekshan include door-to-door waste collection, source segregation, cleanliness of public areas, clean water bodies, citizens’ feedback on cleanliness.