Indore Man Drinks Acid As Wife Refuses To Return, Dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old man took his own life by consuming acid following a prolonged marital dispute under Khajrana police station limits on Saturday. He had love marriage and his wife refused to return home from her parent’s place in Bhopal, leading to his suicide.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Farukh Khan, a resident of Sai Bagh Colony. He was a mechanic and had been distressed after his wife, who had gone to her parents’ home for her third delivery, refused to return.

Farukh came home from his garage, brought acid and consumed it. Family members said that Farukh and his wife had ongoing issues. She has been staying at her parents’ home in Bhopal for the last three months and refused to return. Farukh had recently visited Bhopal along with his mother to bring her back but were unsuccessful. The couple’s text messages revealed disputes, leading him to take the extreme step.

Man sends kids outside, kills self

In another incident, a 35-year-old man died by suicide after sending his children outside to play. The incident occurred in Khajrana area on Saturday and the reason behind the extreme decision is not yet known.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sunil Khandge, a resident of Chetan Nagar. He was a vegetable vendor. His brother Akhilesh said that on Saturday afternoon, when his wife went for work, he sent his children outside and hanged himself.

When his wife returned in the evening, she found the door locked from inside. She managed to lift one of the children to the window, who saw his father hanging.