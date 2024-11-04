Indore: Social Media Friend Arrested For Stabbing Woman, Her Younger Sister | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested for stabbing a woman and his sister following an argument between them in the Lasudia area on Sunday. The accused is the social media friend of the woman and he had gone to meet the woman at her place.

According to the police, a 23-year-old woman, a resident of Tulsi Nagar and her younger sister was attacked by the accused named Ritesh Rathore, a resident of Palda area of the city. The woman had informed the police that she had befriended the accused through a social media platform.

On November 1, the accused reached her place and told her to roam with him. The woman refused for the same when the accused misbehaved with her and later attacked her with a knife. His sister, who was also present on the spot tried to intervene and she also got injured in the incident.

After attacking the women, the accused managed to flee from there. Police gathered information about the accused and managed to arrest him within a few hours.

Police said that the accused is a criminal and he has about 15 criminal cases registered against him. In this case, police also arrested a minor boy, who was with him at the time of the incident and further investigation is on into the case.