Indore: Two Held For Setting Dhaba Ablaze Over Argument With Employees

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were arrested for setting a dhaba on fire in the Lasudia area on Sunday. The accused allegedly informed the police that they had an argument with the dhaba employees over bill so they committed the crime and fled the scene. One of their accomplices was on the run till the filing of the report.

Lasudia police station in charge Taresh Kumar Soni said that Premsagar Yadav, a resident of Pipliyakumar area runs Tanduri Palace Dhaba near Nipania Square. He was at home when his employees informed him that fire broke out at the dhaba and goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. The police started an investigation when three youths were seen in the CCTV installed near the dhaba.

The role of the youths was suspicious so the police started a search for them and managed to arrest them from MR-11 Road within a few hours. The accused were identified as Karan and Lucky. They were booked under the relevant section of BNS.

The accused allegedly informed the police that they had visited the dhaba for dinner and had an argument with the employees while paying the bill. They along with their friend Vishal reached the dhaba and set it on fire. A search is on for Vishal.