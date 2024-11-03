Diwali Clash In Chhatripura Area: Four Arrested For Pelting Stones Injuring 9 People In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have identified and arrested four men on Saturday in connection with the group clash following which some men had pelted stones on a group injuring nine people in the Chhatripura area. Investigation is underway to arrest more people in connection with the incident. The statements of injured people are also being recorded by the police. Chhatripura police station in charge KP Yadav informed Free Press that four men from a different community were arrested for allegedly pelting stones and disturbing communal harmony in Ravidaspura.

They were seen in the visuals so they were arrested and produced before the court. More than six people were also identified in connection with the same and a team has been constituted to arrest them. Nine people including a woman got injured in the incident on Friday.

It is said that the children were bursting firecrackers outside their house when some people of the area had an argument. The situation turned intense and the family members of the children and other people had an argument. Then, a dozen people pelted stones and damaged cars, two-wheelers and auto rickshaws. Antisocial elements set an autorickshaw ablaze creating fear in the area.

Police patrol the area on second day To provide safety to residents and to keep an eye on the antisocial elements, the police teams were also patrolling the area on Saturday too. The police force was also deployed at various places as a precautionary measure. Senior officials also inspected the area to check police deployment in sensitive areas in Chhatripura.