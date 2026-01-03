 Bhopal News: Woman Steals Jewellery, No Police Action Despite Footages
The incident occurred on December 24 at a jeweler’s shop in Chowk Bazaar. According to shop owner Qasim, a woman posing as a customer asked to see silver anklets, a chain, a nose ornament and a pearl ring. Taking advantage of the crowd and distraction she allegedly hid several ornaments under her dupatta and left without making any payment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Woman Steals Jewellery, No Police Action Despite Footages | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A daylight jewellery theft at a shop in busy Chowk Bazaar area has raised serious questions on police as no FIR has been registered even after 10 days, despite clear CCTV evidence and the accused being identified.

article-image

After the woman left, stock verification later revealed that a ring, a chain, an anklet and a nose ornament were missing. A CCTV footage reportedly showed the woman stealing the jewellery.

The shopkeeper claims he approached Kotwali Police the same day with written complaint and CCTV footage but was repeatedly sent back on the pretext of ongoing inquiry. He further alleged that police attempted to pressurise for a compromise instead of registering a FIR though the accused woman, a resident of Karond, has been identified. Police say the matter was under investigation but did not reveal the reason for the delay in FIR registration.

