Madhya Pradesh Govt Ready With Plans To Celebrate One Year In Office

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government-led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is completing one year in office next month. The government has rolled up its sleeves for the events to be organised on the occasion. All the departments have been directed to prepare plans accordingly.

The plans are also afoot to launch several projects on the occasion, and one of them is to start bus services by setting up a Transport Authority. Apart from that, the government will start some projects related to Simhastha. Preparations are on to find certain Simhastha-related projects which can be started from the next month.

Also, there are plans to set up Ashrams for saints on the pattern of Haridwar. The government may launch the project on the occasion of its one year in office.

The Industries Department is also making some plans. By holding Regional Investors’ Summit in different parts of the state, the department wants to set up some units before the government completes one year in office. Besides launching some projects, the government is preparing to give its accounts of one year to the public.

The Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues will hold press conferences and give the accounts of what they have done in one year, to the public. The government will inform the people about the decisions it has taken in one year.

By holding press conferences, the ministers will inform the public about the work they have done. The government is planning to present a rosy picture of its one year in office to make a good impression on the people of the state as well as on the party leadership in Delhi.