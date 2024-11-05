Hindus, Tribal Population Reduced, Bangladeshis Usurp Everything; Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a public meeting in support of party candidate at Kanke assembly constituency in Jharkhand on Monday. Yadav said the Hindu population had reduced by seven per cent and tribal population from 40 per cent to 28 per cent in Jharkhand.

Bangladeshi intruders have been called to the state and handed over the shops, houses and livelihoods of the tribal people to them, he said. In this way, the tribal people of the state have been deprived of their bread and butter, Yadav further said. This election is based on the issue of whether people should celebrate the Hindu festivals, like Holi and Diwali, or not, he said.

According to Yadav, the sin of killing 40,000 people in Kashmir lies with the Congress. Jharkhand will face the same situation as is prevailing in Kashmir because of the Congress, Yadav said. He also laced into Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, for rampant corruption in the state.

Read Also RSS More Than Happy With Madhya Pradesh Government’s Performance

The contest is not between the BJP and Soren, but between corruption and honesty, Yadav said. The Chief Minister of the state has come out of jail, Yadav, adding that when he thinks of it, he gets scared. If the head of a state is involved in such corruption, only God can save people, Yadav said.

The personal assistant (PA) of the corrupt government had kept Rs 40 crore, he said. Several train compartments can be filled with the number of currency notes worth Rs 100 found in the house of the PA, Yadav said, adding that there is someone behind the Congress and JMM-run government.