RSS More Than Happy With Madhya Pradesh Government’s Performance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The RSS functionaries are said to be happy with the state government’s performance. The five-day training camp held for the RSS Pracharaks concluded in Gwalior on Monday. It was a formal training workshop for the RSS Pracharaks, but their chief Mohan Bhagwat was present in Gwalior for seven days.

During his stay, Bhagwat met the people of different categories. There was an informal discussion on the functioning of the ten-month-old state government. The RSS is said to be satisfied with the state government’s functioning. It is working according to the organisation’s agenda.

Various festivals being celebrated by the government actually belong to the RSS agenda. The Sangh has been worshipping arms on the occasion of Dussehra and performing Govardhan Pujan after Diwali across the state for many years. Celebration of 500th anniversary of Queen Durgawati is also part of the RSS plan, so the government is organising the events accordingly.

The RSS functionaries are playing an important role in the events being organised by the government on the occasion of tri-centenary year of Queen Ahilya Bai. The government is taking every decision either on appointments or on the issues related to the ideology only after consulting the RSS.

The work on expanding the RSS outfits is also going on. The important functionaries of the RSS have given positive feedback to Bhagwat on the government’s performance. According to sources, during his stay in Gwalior, Bhagwat met some BJP leaders. The RSS played an important role in the appointment of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state party president VD Sharma.

This is the reason why the RSS is keeping an eye on the functioning of the government and that of the organisation. The decision to remove loudspeakers from the religious places was taken according to the RSS wishes. The government launched a drive to save the environment only after consulting the RSS functionaries.

Seven sessions in five days

The five-day training camp, held for Pracharaks from across the country, focused on expansion of the RSS. Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat appealed to the Pracharaks to send the message of love and unity to each person of the Hindu community. There was also discussion on bringing the youths to the forefront besides held a one-to-one interaction with the Pracharaks.