Indore Crime Branch Seizes 88 Grams Of MD Drugs Valued At ₹3 Lakh; Two Arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two people carrying 88 grams of MD drug, valued at Rs. 3 Lakh were caught in MP's Indore. The arrest took place on Sunday evening, and the accused have been summoned by the court on Monday. Indore crime branch caught hold of the dealers on Namkeen Cluster Lane on MR4 Road in the city.

A case has been registered against the dealers. Police have begun an investigation into the matter. Interrogation of both the accused will begin after the court grants police the authority to keep them in remand.

According to information, on Sunday evening, several officers of the Indore crime branch were on a regular roundup when they saw a bike without a number plate moving on the MR4 road in the city. They stopped the bike and asked the riders about the number plate. When the riders could not give an answer, they conducted a search of the vehicle. To their surprise, they found 88 grams of MD drugs hidden in the vehicle. The contraband is valued at Rs 3 lakh.

Police seized the contraband and the bike. They arrested both the perpetrators and transferred them to the nearest police station. Here, police questioned the perpetrators. The accused told the police that they came to Indore to sell the drugs. A case has been registered against both the perpetrators, and they were summoned by the court on Monday.