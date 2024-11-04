 Indore Crime Branch Seizes 88 Grams Of MD Drugs Valued At ₹3 Lakh; Two Arrested
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two people carrying 88 grams of MD drug, valued at Rs. 3 Lakh were caught in MP's Indore. The arrest took place on Sunday evening, and the accused have been summoned by the court on Monday. Indore crime branch caught hold of the dealers on Namkeen Cluster Lane on MR4 Road in the city.

A case has been registered against the dealers. Police have begun an investigation into the matter. Interrogation of both the accused will begin after the court grants police the authority to keep them in remand.

