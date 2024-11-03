MP Updates: Unidentified Man Dies After Car Runs Over Him; Close Shave For 40 Bus Passengers In Satna

Unidentified Man Dies After Car Runs Over Him | Representative Image

Unidentified Man Dies After Car Runs Over Him

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A car ran over an unidentified man near the VIP gate at Satna railway station late Saturday evening. The driver of the car took the injured to the district hospital, but as soon as he came to know that the man died, sneaked out of the place. According to reports, the accident occurred near the VIP gate on platform number one.

On the number plate of the MP government is written and the four-wheeler registered in the name of Praveen Kumar Verma. The man was sitting near the car. Just as the driver started the vehicle, he came under its wheels. Because the man was under the wheels of the car, the four-wheeler did not move ahead.

When the other people saw the man, they yelled at the driver who got out of the car, and, with the help of some people, he brought the man from under the wheels of the vehicle. The car driver took the man to the Satna district hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

As soon as the car driver came to know that the man died, he sneaked out of the hospital. The man could not be identified. He was often seen sitting at the railway station. GRP has begun an inquiry into the case.

Close Shave For 40 Bus Passengers

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Forty passengers of a bus had a close shave late Saturday night when the vehicle met with an accident near the circuit house. A minor girl who sustained injuries in the accident was sent to the district hospital. According to reports, the accident occurred on the road near the Ayushman intersection, leading to the Satna railway station.

The bus hit an electric pole and then collided with a road divider. The electric pole fell and there was a short circuit in the bus. On getting information, the officials of the Power Distribution Company rushed to the spot and disconnected the electricity supply.

Most of the passengers got out of the bus to save their lives. A 16-year-old girl Shalini Singh who received injuries in the accident was admitted to the hospital. Most of the passengers are from Maihar and Riwara areas.

They were coming from Chitrakoot after seeing the Diwali fair there. The passengers were waiting for the bus owner, keeping their bag and baggage on the road, but nobody came till late in the night.