Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Prasav Pratikshalaya At Shri Aurobindo Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday, inaugurated a state-of-the-art 'Prasav Pratikshalaya' (delivery waiting room) at Shri Aurobindo Hospital, aimed at enhancing maternal healthcare.

Speaking at the event, Yadav highlighted the country’s rapid advancements in healthcare under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, particularly in Madhya Pradesh. He emphasised that initiatives like the 'Prasav Pratikshalaya' support the vision of developing India as a hub for medical tourism and will significantly improve healthcare accessibility, especially for pregnant women from remote areas.

Yadav praised Shri Aurobindo Hospital’s dedication to medical services, applauding Dr Vinod Bhandari’s commitment to adopting primary and community health centres (PSCs and CSCs) and assured government support for these efforts.

"The delivery waiting room, equipped with ultra-modern facilities, offers comprehensive maternal care, including continuous 24-hour monitoring, antenatal diet, and exercises. Pregnant women and their families will also benefit from amenities like physiotherapy, music therapy, birthing baths, and aroma therapy,"

Dr Bhandari said. He added that the hospital would work with the state government and the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) on a project to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates, with pilot projects planned for Indore and Ujjain.