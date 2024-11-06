 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Prasav Pratikshalaya At Shri Aurobindo Hospital
He emphasised that initiatives like the 'Prasav Pratikshalaya' support the vision of developing India as a hub for medical tourism and will significantly improve healthcare accessibility.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 01:31 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday, inaugurated a state-of-the-art 'Prasav Pratikshalaya' (delivery waiting room) at Shri Aurobindo Hospital, aimed at enhancing maternal healthcare.

Speaking at the event, Yadav highlighted the country’s rapid advancements in healthcare under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, particularly in Madhya Pradesh. He emphasised that initiatives like the 'Prasav Pratikshalaya' support the vision of developing India as a hub for medical tourism and will significantly improve healthcare accessibility, especially for pregnant women from remote areas.

Dr Bhandari said. He added that the hospital would work with the state government and the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) on a project to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates, with pilot projects planned for Indore and Ujjain.

