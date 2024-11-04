Minor Boy Steals Cash, Ornaments Worth ₹3 Lakh From Sister's Landlord House In Bhopal

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy was detained for allegedly stealing cash and ornaments valued at Rs 3 lakh from the house of his sister’s landlord in Bag Sewaniya of the city two days ago. After a complaint was lodged, the police launched a probe and detained the minor on Monday.

The accused had purchased an expensive mobile phone with the stolen cash. Investigating officer at the Bag Sewaniya police station, Mukesh Sthapak, said the complainant, Hitesh Kumar, a resident of Amrai Parisar of Bag Sewnaiya, had rented out the upper portion of his house to a woman and her minor brother used to visit her on a regular basis.

Boy admitted theft

Two days ago, when Choudhary went out with his family, the minor barged into Choudhary’s living room and made off with Rs 1 lakh in cash kept in the wardrobe and several gold ornaments, all valued at Rs 3 lakh.

After Choudhary returned home and found the valuables as well as the cash missing, he searched for them in the entire house for two days, and later complained to the police on Sunday. When the police questioned the minor boy strictly, he confessed to the theft.