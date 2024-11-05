 Bhopal: Protest Over 200% Hike Of Property Rates; Lock Circle Rate For 3 Years, Demands CREDAI
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Protest Over 200% Hike Of Property Rates; Lock Circle Rate For 3 Years, Demands CREDAI

Bhopal: Protest Over 200% Hike Of Property Rates; Lock Circle Rate For 3 Years, Demands CREDAI

According to CREDAI memorandum, the proposed excessive increase in circle rate in Bhopal will adversely affect the real estate industry, general public and the goals of Prime Minister's Housing for All mission.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Anuhar Homes | MURAVEV PAVEL

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) has demanded “lock-in” of property rate for three years. On Monday, property rate was increased up to 200 per cent in Bhopal. On Tuesday, a delegation led by Manoj Meek, president, CREDAI Bhopal chapter, called on MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani to register protest and submit memorandum.

According to CREDAI memorandum, the proposed excessive increase in circle rate in Bhopal will adversely affect the real estate industry, general public and the goals of Prime Minister's Housing for All mission. In the last decade, the circle rate in Bhopal increased manifold as compared to Indore, which has destabilised the property market.

The result of this is that investment in Bhopal has decreased and property prices have increased so much that buying a house has become a big challenge for lower and middle class people. Increasing the circle rate raises property tax, which is badly affecting the common man.

Read Also
Mayka VS Sasural: Families Of Woman & Husband Thrash Each Other With Sticks Outside District Court...
article-image

In addition, such policies can also have an adverse effect on state's revenue. The experience of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana has proved that excessive circle rates reduce property transactions, which does not lead to expected increase in revenue.

FPJ Shorts
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin Revealed: Bookings Open in Europe, India from January 2025
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin Revealed: Bookings Open in Europe, India from January 2025
Guddi Maruti Reveals Divya Bharti Was 'Little Messed Up,' Denies Murder Claims: 'She Bent Down To See Sajid Nadiadwala's Car &...'
Guddi Maruti Reveals Divya Bharti Was 'Little Messed Up,' Denies Murder Claims: 'She Bent Down To See Sajid Nadiadwala's Car &...'
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: BCCI Unveils Dates And Venue For Marquee Event
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: BCCI Unveils Dates And Venue For Marquee Event
RTE Non-Compliance: 199 Of 218 Schools Under Raju Tadvi Found Compliant With Right To Education Act
RTE Non-Compliance: 199 Of 218 Schools Under Raju Tadvi Found Compliant With Right To Education Act

CREDAI has demand that the state government should bring the guideline rate to the level of pre-Covid year and there should be no increase in the circle rate for next three years. They also said that an impartial assessment of status of investment, trade and revenue should be carried out during this period. This step will be in public interest and will contribute to development of the state, capital and revenue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Elderly Man Attempts Suicide At Public Hearing; Collector Orders Probe

MP: Elderly Man Attempts Suicide At Public Hearing; Collector Orders Probe

MP: Woman Teams Up with Lover To Kill Mother-in-law In Chhatarpur; Both Held

MP: Woman Teams Up with Lover To Kill Mother-in-law In Chhatarpur; Both Held

Bhopal: Protest Over 200% Hike Of Property Rates; Lock Circle Rate For 3 Years, Demands CREDAI

Bhopal: Protest Over 200% Hike Of Property Rates; Lock Circle Rate For 3 Years, Demands CREDAI

MP: After 35 days, FIR Registered Against ANM Over Woman & Newborn’s Death During Delivery

MP: After 35 days, FIR Registered Against ANM Over Woman & Newborn’s Death During Delivery

Bhopal: Lives Meant To Save Others Succumb To Injuries; Two Final Year MBBS Students Die In Road...

Bhopal: Lives Meant To Save Others Succumb To Injuries; Two Final Year MBBS Students Die In Road...