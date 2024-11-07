 VIDEO: "Its Congress' Padhoge Toh Badhoge VS BJP's Batoge Toh Katoge," Sachin Pilot Launches Campaign For By-Polls In Madhya Pradesh
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): "We have a motto 'Padhoge toh Badhoge,' while BJP says 'Batoge toh Katoge," Congress leader and Rajsthan former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot said during campaigning for by-elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Pilot, a star campaigners of the Congress, reached Bhopal on Thursday and briefed media, along with the party's state chief Jitu Patwari. He will visit by-poll bound Budhni and Vijaypur constituencies to campaign for the Congress candidates-- Rajkumar Patel and Mukesh Malhotra respectively.

Pilot criticised the BJP government, saying, “When the BJP government gives ration to 80 crore people, they call themselves Annadata, but when the Congress government provides support to deprived sections, BJP claims we are giving freebies.”

He asserted that the INDIA bloc is set to form the government in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Speaking about Jammu and Kashmir, he said the Congress had promised voters that they would work towards 'full state' status.

Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha claimed that the BJP is afraid of its own members, as former Home Minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur alleged his phone is tapped, showing the party’s fear. He added that Bhupendra Singh should file a complaint so an FIR can be registered in the case.

State President Jitu Patwari commented on Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's statement made in Indore on Wednesday evening. "The words spoken by the CM do not befit a CM; they sound like those of a roadside neta." He claimed that Congress will win the Vijaypur constituency by a margin of 50,000 votes, and the result in Budhni will be surprising.

