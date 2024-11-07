Budhni Has Been Rejecting Congress For Last 20 Years; Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a scathing attack on Congress during their public meetings in Piplani and Chindgaon Kachi villages of poll-bound Budhni assembly constituency on Wednesday.

Addressing an election rally to garner support for BJP candidate Ramakanth Bhargava, the chief minister said that Congress always insults the Sanatan Dharma and it also did not attend the installation ceremony of Lord Ram’s idol at Ayodhya temple. The party even protested the recent government decision to perform ‘Govardhan puja’, said Yadav.

The people of Budhni have been rejecting Congress for the last 20 years but the opposition party is yet to understand the sentiments of voters, said Yadav. He assured that pending development works of Budhni will be completed after the election. Former CM Chouhan said that Congress has no relation with the development and for them people are merely vote bank.

“On the other hand, BJP takes care of everyone. BJP is giving Rs 1250 to every Ladli Behan,” said the Central minister. Speaking about the Budhni assembly constituency, Chouhan termed a temple which has showered affection and blessings on him.

“The people of Budhni have always given mandate to BJP candidates and so Ramakanth Bhargava will be victorious by huge mandate,” said Chouhan.