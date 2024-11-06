 Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls INDIA Bloc Promises For Jharkhand Elections 'Dud Bombs', Questions Credibility Of Guarantees (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalShivraj Singh Chouhan Calls INDIA Bloc Promises For Jharkhand Elections 'Dud Bombs', Questions Credibility Of Guarantees (WATCH)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls INDIA Bloc Promises For Jharkhand Elections 'Dud Bombs', Questions Credibility Of Guarantees (WATCH)

Talking to reporters here, Chouhan claimed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress had made promises during the previous assembly elections also but none of them were fulfilled.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday termed the INDIA bloc guarantees for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections as "lies" and "dud bombs".

Talking to reporters here, Chouhan claimed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress had made promises during the previous assembly elections also but none of them were fulfilled.

Read Also
'BJP Respects Women, Opposition Considers Them Item', Says Kailash Vijayvargiya After MP Approves...
article-image

"They (JMM and Congress) had said that they will provide five lakh government jobs. Not given. They promised to give Rs 2,000 monthly for chulha-kharch (domestic expenses). Not given. They brought a scheme to give Rs 1,000 just two months ahead of elections. They promised unemployment allowance to the jobless. Not given," Chouhan said.

These parties had promised to purchase the paddy crop by giving bonus on the minimum support price (MSP), but it was also not given, the BJP leader said.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Homage To Dr BR Ambedkar At Deekshabhoomi In Nagpur, Launches Party's Campaign With Criticism Of BJP & RSS On Inequality
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Homage To Dr BR Ambedkar At Deekshabhoomi In Nagpur, Launches Party's Campaign With Criticism Of BJP & RSS On Inequality
Swiggy IPO Day 1: Food Delivery Giants' ₹11,327 Crore Issue Gets Lukewarm Response; Only 10% Of Public Offer Subscribed
Swiggy IPO Day 1: Food Delivery Giants' ₹11,327 Crore Issue Gets Lukewarm Response; Only 10% Of Public Offer Subscribed
'They’ve Killed The BEST Service': Mumbai Man Waits 20 Minutes For A Bus At Andheri Bus Stop; Complains Of Overcrowding & Infrequent Trips
'They’ve Killed The BEST Service': Mumbai Man Waits 20 Minutes For A Bus At Andheri Bus Stop; Complains Of Overcrowding & Infrequent Trips
Indian Stock Market Reacts To Trump Win: Sensex Up 1.13%, Nifty Gains 1.12%; IT Stocks Lead The Charge
Indian Stock Market Reacts To Trump Win: Sensex Up 1.13%, Nifty Gains 1.12%; IT Stocks Lead The Charge

"The JMM had made 117 promises (in the last assembly elections), Congress made 344 promises. Not even one of them was fulfilled in the last five years and they have now come up with new promises. These guarantees are the dud bombs which never burst and the people have no faith in them," he said.

Read Also
MP TET Admit Card 2024 Out; Download At esb.mp.gov.in
article-image

On the other side, the BJP fulfils all its promises, as witnessed in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, Chouhan said.

"We are fulfilling all the guarantees in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, where elections were held recently, because our leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the guarantee of fulfilling all the guarantees. Nobody has faith in INDI alliance guarantees because they speak lies," he said.

On Tuesday, the INDIA bloc unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, assuring 10 lakh jobs for youth and health insurance coverage of up to Rs 15 lakh for the poor among other promises.

Asked about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's statement about breaking the reservation cap of 50 per cent after a caste census, Chouhan remarked, "On a foreign land, Rahul Gandhi also said he will end the reservation when time comes. Which of his words should be trusted?"

Read Also
MP: After 35 days, FIR Registered Against ANM Over Woman & Newborn’s Death During Delivery
article-image

Talking about the upcoming bypolls in Madhya Pradesh's Vijaypur and Budhni assembly seats, Chouhan said the MP government has been taking the state to a new height.

"Our resolutions, including 35 per cent reservation for women, are being fulfilled. The people of MP are with the BJP and happy with the government's functioning. The people of Budhni and Vijaypur have faith in the government," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls INDIA Bloc Promises For Jharkhand Elections 'Dud Bombs', Questions...

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls INDIA Bloc Promises For Jharkhand Elections 'Dud Bombs', Questions...

Bhopal: ED Conducts Searches At CA's Lavish Residence In Arera Colony Over Financial Irregularities

Bhopal: ED Conducts Searches At CA's Lavish Residence In Arera Colony Over Financial Irregularities

'BJP Respects Women, Opposition Considers Them Item', Says Kailash Vijayvargiya After MP Approves...

'BJP Respects Women, Opposition Considers Them Item', Says Kailash Vijayvargiya After MP Approves...

VIDEO: 3-Year-Old Killed, Mother Injured In Jabalpur As Speeding SUV Rams Into Scooty & Flees; CCTV...

VIDEO: 3-Year-Old Killed, Mother Injured In Jabalpur As Speeding SUV Rams Into Scooty & Flees; CCTV...

Jabalpur Teacher Duped Of ₹24 Lakh In Cyber Fraud Over Fake Share Trading Account

Jabalpur Teacher Duped Of ₹24 Lakh In Cyber Fraud Over Fake Share Trading Account