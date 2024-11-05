 MP: After 35 days, FIR Registered Against ANM Over Woman & Newborn’s Death During Delivery
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: After 35 days, FIR Registered Against ANM Over Woman & Newborn’s Death During Delivery

MP: After 35 days, FIR Registered Against ANM Over Woman & Newborn’s Death During Delivery

On September 20, a pregnant woman, resident of Sohaya, had died during child delivery and the newborn also died during treatment at Sohaya sub-health centre of Berasia development block.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After 35 days, an FIR has been registered against ANM in the death of a woman and newborn during delivery at the health centre in Berasia. Earlier, departmental action was taken against 10 officers and employees of the health sub-centre of Berasia development.

Services of ANMs Anita Sen, Tabassum Akhtar, Asha worker Sangita Sharma were terminated while Asha worker Seema Soni was suspended. On September 20, a pregnant woman, resident of Sohaya, had died during child delivery and the newborn also died during treatment at Sohaya sub-health centre of Berasia development block.

Read Also
12-Year-Old Dies Of Dengue Amid Back-To-Back Referrals By Hospitals In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri
article-image

Services of five staffers of the health sub-centre of Berasia development block were terminated, while an order was issued to suspend one employee and withhold salary increments of two staffers. Similarly, recommendation for disciplinary action against chief block medical officer Dr Pushpa Guru and a warning letter to district health officer Dr Poonam Shrivastava were made.

Disciplinary action was recommended by instituting a departmental inquiry under the provisions of Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Classification, Control and Appeal Rules, 1996 and was sent to the Commissioner of Public Health and Medical Services against the Chief Block Medical Officer, Berasia, Dr Pushpa Guru. Also, a warning was issued to the District Health Officer and in-charge maternal health Dr Poonam Shrivastava for not discharging their duties seriously.

FPJ Shorts
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin Revealed: Bookings Open in Europe, India from January 2025
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin Revealed: Bookings Open in Europe, India from January 2025
Guddi Maruti Reveals Divya Bharti Was 'Little Messed Up,' Denies Murder Claims: 'She Bent Down To See Sajid Nadiadwala's Car &...'
Guddi Maruti Reveals Divya Bharti Was 'Little Messed Up,' Denies Murder Claims: 'She Bent Down To See Sajid Nadiadwala's Car &...'
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: BCCI Unveils Dates And Venue For Marquee Event
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: BCCI Unveils Dates And Venue For Marquee Event
RTE Non-Compliance: 199 Of 218 Schools Under Raju Tadvi Found Compliant With Right To Education Act
RTE Non-Compliance: 199 Of 218 Schools Under Raju Tadvi Found Compliant With Right To Education Act
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Elderly Man Attempts Suicide At Public Hearing; Collector Orders Probe

MP: Elderly Man Attempts Suicide At Public Hearing; Collector Orders Probe

MP: Woman Teams Up with Lover To Kill Mother-in-law In Chhatarpur; Both Held

MP: Woman Teams Up with Lover To Kill Mother-in-law In Chhatarpur; Both Held

Bhopal: Protest Over 200% Hike Of Property Rates; Lock Circle Rate For 3 Years, Demands CREDAI

Bhopal: Protest Over 200% Hike Of Property Rates; Lock Circle Rate For 3 Years, Demands CREDAI

MP: After 35 days, FIR Registered Against ANM Over Woman & Newborn’s Death During Delivery

MP: After 35 days, FIR Registered Against ANM Over Woman & Newborn’s Death During Delivery

Bhopal: Lives Meant To Save Others Succumb To Injuries; Two Final Year MBBS Students Die In Road...

Bhopal: Lives Meant To Save Others Succumb To Injuries; Two Final Year MBBS Students Die In Road...