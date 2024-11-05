MP: After 35 days, FIR Registered Against ANM Over Woman & Newborn’s Death During Delivery

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After 35 days, an FIR has been registered against ANM in the death of a woman and newborn during delivery at the health centre in Berasia. Earlier, departmental action was taken against 10 officers and employees of the health sub-centre of Berasia development.

Services of ANMs Anita Sen, Tabassum Akhtar, Asha worker Sangita Sharma were terminated while Asha worker Seema Soni was suspended. On September 20, a pregnant woman, resident of Sohaya, had died during child delivery and the newborn also died during treatment at Sohaya sub-health centre of Berasia development block.

Services of five staffers of the health sub-centre of Berasia development block were terminated, while an order was issued to suspend one employee and withhold salary increments of two staffers. Similarly, recommendation for disciplinary action against chief block medical officer Dr Pushpa Guru and a warning letter to district health officer Dr Poonam Shrivastava were made.

Disciplinary action was recommended by instituting a departmental inquiry under the provisions of Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Classification, Control and Appeal Rules, 1996 and was sent to the Commissioner of Public Health and Medical Services against the Chief Block Medical Officer, Berasia, Dr Pushpa Guru. Also, a warning was issued to the District Health Officer and in-charge maternal health Dr Poonam Shrivastava for not discharging their duties seriously.