 12-Year-Old Dies Of Dengue Amid Back-To-Back Referrals By Hospitals In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal12-Year-Old Dies Of Dengue Amid Back-To-Back Referrals By Hospitals In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri

12-Year-Old Dies Of Dengue Amid Back-To-Back Referrals By Hospitals In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri

On the evening of November 3, he was referred to AIIMS Delhi. Tragically, Aradhya passed away about half an hour before reaching the hospital around 12:30 a.m.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
article-image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old boy died of dengue amid back-to-back referrals by the hospitals in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri on Tuesday. His father has alleged negligence by the district hospital, claiming the boy was not given proper treatment.

The boy has been identified as Aradhya Tripathi, a resident of Krishna Puram Colony in Shivpuri. He was the only child of his parents and had an excellent academic record.

Read Also
Bhopal: Check When You Hop In Cab, Its Panic Button May Be Dysfunctional
article-image

Aradhya’s father, Abhay Tripathi, said that his son’s condition started worsening, so they got him tested at a private hospital, where low platelet levels were detected. He was then admitted to the district hospital around 10 p.m. and later referred to Kamla Raja Hospital in Gwalior.

The next day, tests confirmed that Aradhya had dengue, but his condition did not improve. On the evening of November 3, he was referred to AIIMS Delhi. Tragically, Aradhya passed away about half an hour before reaching the hospital around 12:30 a.m.

FPJ Shorts
'There's No Way That Kamala Harris Regime Would Allow X To Exist': Tesla Chief Elon Musk Raises Alarm On Joe Rogan Podcast
'There's No Way That Kamala Harris Regime Would Allow X To Exist': Tesla Chief Elon Musk Raises Alarm On Joe Rogan Podcast
Visuals from Salman Khan's Sikandar Set LEAKED Online; Actor Shoots With Rashmika Mandanna In Hyderabad Amid Tight Security
Visuals from Salman Khan's Sikandar Set LEAKED Online; Actor Shoots With Rashmika Mandanna In Hyderabad Amid Tight Security
UP: 'Influenced' By Astrologer, Man Shoots Wife, 3 Kids To Death In Varanasi; Father & Security Guard His Past Victims
UP: 'Influenced' By Astrologer, Man Shoots Wife, 3 Kids To Death In Varanasi; Father & Security Guard His Past Victims
'The Doctors Warned Me' Neymar Gives An Update After Sustaining The Injury
'The Doctors Warned Me' Neymar Gives An Update After Sustaining The Injury
Read Also
Diwali Smoke ‘Disappoints’ Health Officials, No Relief From Dengue Cases In Indore
article-image

Aradhya's father alleged negligence by the district hospital. He claimed his son was kept at the hospital for nearly 20 hours without a proper check-up, despite requesting the duty doctor to assess his condition. Instead of treating him, he says the doctor chose to refer him directly to Gwalior.

In response, Civil Surgeon Dr. B.L. Yadav stated that Aradhya was admitted with symptoms of vomiting and loose motion.

During a routine check by the nursing staff, he was found to have a 101°F fever. Following a CBC test, it was revealed that his platelets were at 88,000 and he had abnormalities in his blood. Due to his condition, the doctors decided to refer him to Gwalior for further treatment.

Currently, Shivpuri district has a total of 117 dengue cases.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves To Hike Women Reservation In State Civil Services Recruitment To 35%

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves To Hike Women Reservation In State Civil Services Recruitment To 35%

MP Shocker! Engineering Student Raped By Two Batchmates At College Building In Jabalpur; Hundreds Of...

MP Shocker! Engineering Student Raped By Two Batchmates At College Building In Jabalpur; Hundreds Of...

12-Year-Old Dies Of Dengue Amid Back-To-Back Referrals By Hospitals In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri

12-Year-Old Dies Of Dengue Amid Back-To-Back Referrals By Hospitals In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Lauds Chhattisgarh Govt's Anti-Naxalite Operation

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Lauds Chhattisgarh Govt's Anti-Naxalite Operation

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Welcomes MP CM Mohan Yadav At His Residence (WATCH)

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Welcomes MP CM Mohan Yadav At His Residence (WATCH)