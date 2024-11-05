12-Year-Old Dies Of Dengue Amid Back-To-Back Referrals By Hospitals In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old boy died of dengue amid back-to-back referrals by the hospitals in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri on Tuesday. His father has alleged negligence by the district hospital, claiming the boy was not given proper treatment.

The boy has been identified as Aradhya Tripathi, a resident of Krishna Puram Colony in Shivpuri. He was the only child of his parents and had an excellent academic record.

Aradhya’s father, Abhay Tripathi, said that his son’s condition started worsening, so they got him tested at a private hospital, where low platelet levels were detected. He was then admitted to the district hospital around 10 p.m. and later referred to Kamla Raja Hospital in Gwalior.

The next day, tests confirmed that Aradhya had dengue, but his condition did not improve. On the evening of November 3, he was referred to AIIMS Delhi. Tragically, Aradhya passed away about half an hour before reaching the hospital around 12:30 a.m.

Aradhya's father alleged negligence by the district hospital. He claimed his son was kept at the hospital for nearly 20 hours without a proper check-up, despite requesting the duty doctor to assess his condition. Instead of treating him, he says the doctor chose to refer him directly to Gwalior.

In response, Civil Surgeon Dr. B.L. Yadav stated that Aradhya was admitted with symptoms of vomiting and loose motion.

During a routine check by the nursing staff, he was found to have a 101°F fever. Following a CBC test, it was revealed that his platelets were at 88,000 and he had abnormalities in his blood. Due to his condition, the doctors decided to refer him to Gwalior for further treatment.

Currently, Shivpuri district has a total of 117 dengue cases.