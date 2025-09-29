 Bhopal News: Police Bust Online Cricket Betting Racket Amid Asia Cup 2025, 7 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Police Bust Online Cricket Betting Racket Amid Asia Cup 2025, 7 Arrested

Bhopal News: Police Bust Online Cricket Betting Racket Amid Asia Cup 2025, 7 Arrested

Bets worth lakhs were placed on the matches played in Asia Cup Tournament

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Police Bust Online Cricket Betting Racket Amid Asia Cup 2025, 7 Arrested | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have busted a major online cricket betting racket during the Asia Cup tournament, seizing goods worth Rs 50 lakhs used in crime and arresting seven accused from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, said Ayodhya Nagar police in a press conference on Monday. Bets worth lakhs were placed on the matches played in Asia Cup tournament.

Officials said that acting on a tip-off, police first intercepted two men running betting operations from a car in the Meenal area. Mobile phones, laptops, ATM cards and cash were recovered from them.

Their interrogation led police to a call centre being run from a flat in RRG Township, Bhojpur Road. A raid there resulted in the arrest of five more accused and the seizure of a large cache of betting-related devices.

Read Also
MP News: Bee Attack Triggers Stampede In Niwari's Tara Devi Temple; 8 Devotees From Same Family...
article-image

According the police reports, investigations revealed that the accused obtained betting panels through Instagram and Telegram, received training on apps like the banned Mahadev App, and shifted to the Rudra Diamond portal for betting activities.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attacking Former Colleague With Knife In Malabar Hill
Mumbai Crime: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attacking Former Colleague With Knife In Malabar Hill
Elgar Parishad Case: NIA Seeks To Impound Passports Of 5 Accused Ahead Of October 9 Hearing
Elgar Parishad Case: NIA Seeks To Impound Passports Of 5 Accused Ahead Of October 9 Hearing
Mumbai News: Former Lodha Group Director Rajendra Lodha Remanded To Judicial Custody In ₹85 Crore Fraud Case
Mumbai News: Former Lodha Group Director Rajendra Lodha Remanded To Judicial Custody In ₹85 Crore Fraud Case
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Holds Janata Darshan In Lucknow
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Holds Janata Darshan In Lucknow

Police further said that, they created fake bank accounts and SIM cards, used WhatsApp for coordination, and frequently changed locations sometimes even operating from parked cars to avoid detection. Transactions worth lakhs were carried out in both Indian currency and cryptocurrency (USDT).

In total, police recovered Rs 3.54 lakh in cash, two cars, 40 mobile phones, 80 SIM cards, 177 ATM cards, five laptops, Wi-Fi routers, a currency counting machine, account registers worth around Rs. 1.5 crore and other electronic devices. Around 180 bank accounts used in the racket were identified, and Rs 15 lakh frozen by authorities.

The arrested accused were identified as Arun Verma (28), Digeshwar Prasad Verma (33), Divyanshu Pawar (26), Gopi Manikpuri (23), Ankit Das (23), Tarun Verma (24) and Sunil Verma (35), residents of districts in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Rs 50 lakh worth goods, devices seized

Rs 3.54 lakh in cash

Two cars,

40 mobile phones

80 SIM cards

177 ATM cards

Five laptops,

Wi-Fi routers

Currency counting machine

Account registers worth around Rs 1.5 crore

180 bank accounts used in transactions

Rs 15 lakh frozen

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: NHRC Seeks Report On ‘Illegal Conversion Racket’ In Madarsas, Targeting Hindu Children

MP News: NHRC Seeks Report On ‘Illegal Conversion Racket’ In Madarsas, Targeting Hindu Children

Bhopal News: JP Hospital Flags Flaws In New Building, Seeks Inspection

Bhopal News: JP Hospital Flags Flaws In New Building, Seeks Inspection

Bhopal News: Woman Dies After Being Hit By Drum Tied To Bike

Bhopal News: Woman Dies After Being Hit By Drum Tied To Bike

MP News: High Court Denies Bail To Advocate Yawar In POCSO, Trafficking Case

MP News: High Court Denies Bail To Advocate Yawar In POCSO, Trafficking Case

MP News: State Eyes Rare Species Swap For Tiger Transfer; Forest Officials Consider Wildlife...

MP News: State Eyes Rare Species Swap For Tiger Transfer; Forest Officials Consider Wildlife...