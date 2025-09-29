 MP News: Bee Attack Triggers Stampede In Niwari's Tara Devi Temple; 8 Devotees From Same Family Injured
Smoke from the ‘havan’ appeared to disturb a nearby swarm of bees which triggered the attack

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 08:08 PM IST
MP News: Bee Attack Triggers Stampede In Niwari's Tara Devi Temple; 8 Devotees From Same Family Injured | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sacred ritual in Tara Mai Devi Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari took chaotic turns when a swarm of bees attacked devotees and injured 9 of them.

The bee attack triggered a stampede-like situation leaving as many as 8 people of the same family seriously injured on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident unfolded in Prithvipur tehsil in Niwari district and all the injured victims are reported to be residents of Indore.

Eyewitnesses revealed, during the rituals, smoke from the ‘havan’ appeared to disturb a nearby swarm of bees, which then attacked the devotees present at the gathering.

As the attack unfolded, panic erupted in the temple and devotees tried to flee, resulting in a stampede.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Community Health Ceanter in Prithvipur. Given the severity of their injuries, all injured persons were referred to Jhansi Medical College for advanced treatment.

The injured were identified as Babulal (45), his mother Gomti Bai (55), Jamuna Prasad (60), Anita (38), Umesh (40), Kartik (8), Gori (8), and 13-year-old Nitin. Gomti Bai is reported to be critical

According to a police official the family had first visited Gwalior and then visited Tara Mai Temple to offer prayers on the ocassion of Navratri.

As the priest finished the ‘havan puja’ rituals, the family sat down to eat prasadam. Suddenly, bees attacked on them from all directions.

Orchha region is widely recognised for its large bee population. Moreover, the temple is surrounded by dense forest and is prone to such bee attacks.

The incident has raised concerns about safety measures during large religious gatherings, particularly in forested areas.

According to reports, the temple management has expressed regret over the incident and assured cooperation with local administration in ensuring the safety of devotees.

Medical teams at Jhansi are monitoring the condition of the injured, while police have begun inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the stampede.

