MP News: Friend Gives Lift To 14-Year-Old Girl On Pretext Of Dropping Her School, Takes Her To Fort & Rapes Her In Gwalior

MP News: 14-Year-Old Threatened And Raped By Friend In Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl was threatened and allegedly raped by a friend in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior.

According to the information, accused friend named Abdul Khan gave the minor a lift, but instead of taking her to school, he took her to a fort, where he threatened and raped her.

He took her around the mall until late at night to convince her not to disclose about the incident to her family. He left her near her home and fled. When the minor returned home and narrated her ordeal. She went to the police station with her family and filed an FIR. Police are still searching for the accused.

The incident occurred on Saturday near Nayagaon in Panihar. The Victim student was on her way to school. She had left home and was near a Mahindra showroom when Abdul arrived and offered her a lift to school, forcing her onto his bike.

Abdul took her to Gwalior Fort and raped her. He also threatened to kill her, saying, "If she told anyone,he would pick her up from the road at any time."

When the student did not reach home even after school was over, the family got worried and started searching for her. They were inquiring from relatives and acquaintances.

At 11 pm the accused left the student near the house and ran away. The family reached the police station on Sunday and lodged a complaint.

SDOP Ghatigaon Shekhar Dubey said that a case of rape has been registered on the complaint of a minor. Raids are being conducted to search for the accused.