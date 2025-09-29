 MP Shocker! 19-Year-Old Newly Married Woman Suffers Heart Attack While Performing Garba In Khargone, Dies -- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Shocker! 19-Year-Old Newly Married Woman Suffers Heart Attack While Performing Garba In Khargone, Dies -- VIDEO

MP Shocker! 19-Year-Old Newly Married Woman Suffers Heart Attack While Performing Garba In Khargone, Dies -- VIDEO

The tragedy is said to occurr on Sunday night at a Durga temple in Palasi village, Bhikangaon tehsil.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
MP Shocker! 19-Year-Old Newly Married Woman Suffers Heart Attack While Performing Garba In Khargone, Dies - VISUALS Surface | FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman suffered a heart attack while performing Garba at Durga Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone.

The viral video shows her dancing with her husband at the temple, when she suddenly fell unconscious on the ground. She died within seconds.

According to information, the video shows a 19-year-old newly married woman who suffered heart attack while performing Garba and died on the spot in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district.

The tragedy is said to occurr on Sunday night at a Durga temple in Palasi village, Bhikangaon tehsil.

FPJ Shorts
India Engaged In Trade Talks With US, EU, New Zealand, Oman, Peru, Chile: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
India Engaged In Trade Talks With US, EU, New Zealand, Oman, Peru, Chile: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
PM Modi's Post Taking Dig At Pakistan After Team India Wins Asia Cup 2025 Goes Viral; Gets More Than 2,60,00,000 Views
PM Modi's Post Taking Dig At Pakistan After Team India Wins Asia Cup 2025 Goes Viral; Gets More Than 2,60,00,000 Views
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Fans Imitate Arshdeep Singh's Savage Gesture; Video Goes Viral
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Fans Imitate Arshdeep Singh's Savage Gesture; Video Goes Viral
Kusumgar Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹650-Crore IPO
Kusumgar Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹650-Crore IPO

Woman named Sonam was dancing Garba with her husband named Krishnapal in front of the deity's idol when she suddenly collapsed. The couple had married just four months ago in May and were celebrating the festival together.

Deceased Sonam

Deceased Sonam | FP Photo

Read Also
MP Shocker! Muslim Man Lures Hindu Girl At Garba Pandal In Ujjain, Caught Molesting Her In Nearby...
article-image

The couple was dancing to song 'O Mere Dholna' when Sonam fell to the ground without warning. People watching initially thought her fall was part of the dance performance and laughed.

However, when she remained motionless, alarm spread through the crowd. Her husband Krishnapal rushed to lift her up. When he could not, other people came forward to help.

By the time anybody could reach the doctors, Sonam had already stopped breathing. Medical reports indicate she suffered a fatal heart attack.

The young bride had appeared healthy before joining the Garba circle that evening. She showed no warning signs of any health problems, said relatives.

Doctors explain that heart attacks can happen to anyone, regardless of age. Physical activity sometimes triggers cardiac problems in people with unknown heart conditions. Medical authorities are investigating the exact cause of her sudden cardiac arrest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker! 19-Year-Old Newly Married Woman Suffers Heart Attack While Performing Garba In Khargone,...

MP Shocker! 19-Year-Old Newly Married Woman Suffers Heart Attack While Performing Garba In Khargone,...

Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 29: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 29: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

MP News: 'Sun Le Beta Pakistan... Baap Hai Tera Hindustan,' CM Mohan Yadav Celebrates With Crowd...

MP News: 'Sun Le Beta Pakistan... Baap Hai Tera Hindustan,' CM Mohan Yadav Celebrates With Crowd...

MP News: 'Cruel Joke...' Farmers Dump Bhavantar Scheme, Demand MSP-Based Soybean Procurement

MP News: 'Cruel Joke...' Farmers Dump Bhavantar Scheme, Demand MSP-Based Soybean Procurement

Madhya Pradesh September 29, 2025 Weather Updates: Monsoon Set To Bid Goodbye With 22% Surplus...

Madhya Pradesh September 29, 2025 Weather Updates: Monsoon Set To Bid Goodbye With 22% Surplus...