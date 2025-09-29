 Navratri 2025 Day-8: Perched On 125 Feet Hilltop, Burhanpur's Maa Ichchhadevi Temple Is Famous For Granting Wishes Of Her Devotees
Navratri 2025 Day-8: Perched On 125 Feet Hilltop, Burhanpur's Maa Ichchhadevi Temple Is Famous For Granting Wishes Of Her Devotees

Perched 125 feet high on a hilltop and reached by climbing 176 stone steps, the centuries-old temple stands as a symbol of faith and fulfillment.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It’s been eight days since Goddess herself is residing among us! On the occasion of Ashtami, read about Maa Ichchhadevi Temple known for granting wishes.

The revered temple is located in a small village of Burhanpur district on the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border - Ichchhapur.

Ichchapur is home to the Maa Ichchadevi. The village welcomes lakhs of devotees who travel from across the country to seek blessings from the self-manifested goddess.

Perched 125 feet high on a hilltop and reached by climbing 176 stone steps, the centuries-old temple stands as a symbol of faith and fulfillment. 

article-image

The History

Legend says that around 500 years ago, a devotee’s prayer was answered when the goddess appeared on her own in the form of an idol. That divine blessing gave the village its name ‘Ichchhapur’ -  the land where wishes come true!

What makes this place even more unique is its tradition. During Navratri, no Durga idols are installed in homes or public pandals in Ichchhapur or nearby villages like Varoli and Bhota. 

For nine nights of devotion, every heart, every prayer and every offering is directed only towards Maa Ichchadevi.

From Saptami to Navami, the temple turns into a sea of devotion, with one to two lakh devotees arriving each day. 

Pilgrims come not only from Madhya Pradesh but also from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and beyond. 

The most beautiful part is that all of them carry different stories of faith, healing and answered prayers with them.

Built centuries ago by a Maratha Subedar and later developed under Burhanpur’s Sardar Bhuskutte, the shrine continues to inspire reverence. 

This Navratri, the story of Maa Ichchadevi reminds us that faith can turn a simple village into a divine destination.

