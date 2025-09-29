MP News: 52 Dial-112 Vehicles To Get Face Detection Cameras; AI-Powered Recorders At Major Intersections | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Criminals, gangsters, robbers, and smugglers in the state capital can no longer escape the law, as the Bhopal Police gear up to strengthen their operations with high-tech artificial intelligence.

Plans are underway to equip around 52 Dial-112 emergency vehicles across 34 police station limits with advanced face-detection cameras. These cameras will also be installed at key intersections and public places across the city.

Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said that a proposal has already been prepared and sent for approval. The Radio Department has been tasked with overseeing the project. Installation of these high-tech cameras is expected to begin soon.

These AI-based cameras are highly sophisticated. For instance, as soon as a suspicious or wanted criminal passes one of these vehicles, the system will scan their face and match it against the district’s criminal database. Once matched, an immediate alert will be sent to the Police Control Room, enabling the cops to take immediate action.

Read Also MP News: Directorate Of Enforcement Files Prosecution Complaint Against Ranjeet Automobiles

Police officials said that the AI-driven system will prove especially useful during festivals and large public gatherings where spotting criminals in the crowd is often tough. With mobile Dial-112 vehicles acting as moving surveillance, police will be able to track down criminals who have been evading arrest for long.

In the first phase, the technology will be used in 52 vehicles within the city. Later, it will be expanded while covering other police vehicles in rural areas as well.

Mishra said the AI-based technology will prove to be effective in tracking criminals and offenders evading arrest. They will no longer be able to hide easily. The face-detection system is a key step toward smart policing and ensuring the safety of citizens, he added.

Retina-scanning sensors

The system will also be equipped with retina-scanning sensors. Even if a criminal tries to conceal their face, the camera can identify them through eye recognition, ensuring no offender can escape detection.