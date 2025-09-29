 Bhopal News: Man Held For Kidnapping, Raping His Minor Fiancée In Car; Mother, Sister Booked For Assaulting Victim
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Man Held For Kidnapping, Raping His Minor Fiancée In Car; Mother, Sister Booked For Assaulting Victim

Bhopal News: Man Held For Kidnapping, Raping His Minor Fiancée In Car; Mother, Sister Booked For Assaulting Victim

A search is currently underway for th man's mother and sister

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Man Held For Kidnapping, Raping His Minor Fiancée In Car; Mother, Sister Booked For Assaulting Victim | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bilkhiria police have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and raping his 17-year-old fiancés in a car, while his mother and sister have been booked for assaulting the girl and her kin.

The accused was arrested on Sunday, while his mother and sister are on the run, said Bilkhiria police on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place on September 27 when the class 12th girl was returning home from school. Her fiancé, with whom she had been engaged for six months, forcibly pulled her into his car.

Read Also
MP News: Friend Gives Lift To 14-Year-Old Girl On Pretext Of Dropping Her School, Takes Her To Fort...
article-image

He then drove her to a secluded area near Hathaikheda Dam and raped her inside the vehicle, threatening her with dire consequences if she disclosed the assault, said police quoting the victim’s complaint.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attacking Former Colleague With Knife In Malabar Hill
Mumbai Crime: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attacking Former Colleague With Knife In Malabar Hill
Elgar Parishad Case: NIA Seeks To Impound Passports Of 5 Accused Ahead Of October 9 Hearing
Elgar Parishad Case: NIA Seeks To Impound Passports Of 5 Accused Ahead Of October 9 Hearing
Mumbai News: Former Lodha Group Director Rajendra Lodha Remanded To Judicial Custody In ₹85 Crore Fraud Case
Mumbai News: Former Lodha Group Director Rajendra Lodha Remanded To Judicial Custody In ₹85 Crore Fraud Case
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Holds Janata Darshan In Lucknow
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Holds Janata Darshan In Lucknow

Police said that, when the girl informed her family about the incident, they contacted the boy’s parents. Instead of acting against the man, his mother and sister went to the girl’s house and assaulted her and her mother. They also questioned the girl's character and threatened to break off the engagement.

The girl’s family subsequently filed a police complaint. Authorities have registered a case against the girl’s fiancé, his mother, and his sister under various sections, including kidnapping, rape, assault, and the POCSO Act.

While the key accused has been arrested and the car used in the crime has been seized for forensic examination, a search is currently underway for the two women, said police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: NHRC Seeks Report On ‘Illegal Conversion Racket’ In Madarsas, Targeting Hindu Children

MP News: NHRC Seeks Report On ‘Illegal Conversion Racket’ In Madarsas, Targeting Hindu Children

Bhopal News: JP Hospital Flags Flaws In New Building, Seeks Inspection

Bhopal News: JP Hospital Flags Flaws In New Building, Seeks Inspection

Bhopal News: Woman Dies After Being Hit By Drum Tied To Bike

Bhopal News: Woman Dies After Being Hit By Drum Tied To Bike

MP News: High Court Denies Bail To Advocate Yawar In POCSO, Trafficking Case

MP News: High Court Denies Bail To Advocate Yawar In POCSO, Trafficking Case

MP News: State Eyes Rare Species Swap For Tiger Transfer; Forest Officials Consider Wildlife...

MP News: State Eyes Rare Species Swap For Tiger Transfer; Forest Officials Consider Wildlife...