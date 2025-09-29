Bhopal News: Man Held For Kidnapping, Raping His Minor Fiancée In Car; Mother, Sister Booked For Assaulting Victim | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bilkhiria police have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and raping his 17-year-old fiancés in a car, while his mother and sister have been booked for assaulting the girl and her kin.

The accused was arrested on Sunday, while his mother and sister are on the run, said Bilkhiria police on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place on September 27 when the class 12th girl was returning home from school. Her fiancé, with whom she had been engaged for six months, forcibly pulled her into his car.

He then drove her to a secluded area near Hathaikheda Dam and raped her inside the vehicle, threatening her with dire consequences if she disclosed the assault, said police quoting the victim’s complaint.

Police said that, when the girl informed her family about the incident, they contacted the boy’s parents. Instead of acting against the man, his mother and sister went to the girl’s house and assaulted her and her mother. They also questioned the girl's character and threatened to break off the engagement.

The girl’s family subsequently filed a police complaint. Authorities have registered a case against the girl’s fiancé, his mother, and his sister under various sections, including kidnapping, rape, assault, and the POCSO Act.

While the key accused has been arrested and the car used in the crime has been seized for forensic examination, a search is currently underway for the two women, said police.