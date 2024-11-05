MP TET Admit Card 2024 Out; Download At esb.mp.gov.in

Representative Image |

The Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB) has officially issued the admit cards for the Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET). Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official MPESB website at esb.mp.gov.in.

It is mandatory for candidates to bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam center. Failure to present either of these documents may result in the candidate being denied entry to the examination.

Examination Schedule

The PSTET will be held on November 10 in two sessions. The first session will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, while the second session is scheduled from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates are advised to arrive at the exam center between 7:00 AM and 8:00 AM for the first shift, and between 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM for the second shift.

Steps to download MP PSTET admit card

To download the MP PSTET admit card, follow these steps:

- Visit the official website at [esb.mp.gov.in](http://esb.mp.gov.in).

- Find and click on the "PSTET Admit Card" link on the homepage.

- Enter your application number and date of birth as required.

- Submit the details to view your admit card.

- Download the admit card and carefully verify all the information.

- Take a clear printout of the admit card.

- Check for any additional instructions or guidelines mentioned on the admit card.